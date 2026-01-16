Ludhiana: Ward 93 man moves Lok Adalat over contaminated water

Troubled by the supply of contaminated drinking water, a resident of Ward 93 has approached the Permanent Lok Adalat (public utility services), Ludhiana, seeking directions to the municipal corporation (MC) to ensure clean and safe water supply. The applicant has urged the Lok Adalat to direct the MC to immediately begin laying new water pipelines in the affected colonies. (HT Photo)

Harpreet Singh, a resident of Friends Colony on Jassian Road, has filed an application against the municipal commissioner, the mayor, the superintending engineer (O&M) of Zone D and the area councillor, alleging that polluted water is being supplied to Jagat Nagar, Tarsem Nagar, New Tarsem Colony, Sandhu Nagar and Atam Nagar.

In his plea, the applicant stated that water pipeline in these colonies were over 25 to 30 years old so they had developed leakages. He claimed that due to the damaged pipelines, sewage is getting mixed with the drinking water supply, posing a serious risk to the health of residents.

The applicant said he had repeatedly approached MC officials, requesting the replacement of old pipelines to prevent contamination, but no action was taken. He also submitted a written representation to the ward councillor on August 28, 2025. According to the application, the resident sent a reminder on September 22 followed by a second reminder-cum-legal notice on October 28 to the superintending engineer.

The applicant has urged the Lok Adalat to direct the MC to immediately begin laying new water pipelines in the affected colonies. He has also sought compensation of ₹5 lakh for mental harassment and suffering, alleging failure on the part of the authorities to fulfil their legal obligations.

Randeep Singh, executive engineer, operations and maintenance cell, said, “Estimates have been passed. We will change the water pipes of these areas soon.”