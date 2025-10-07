Ludhiana: Woman ‘raped’ on pretext of marriage, one booked

A Ganesh Nagar resident has been booked on charges of rape and deception after allegedly luring an 18-year-old woman with marriage promises and then sexually assaulting her at a Chandigarh hotel. The accused, identified as Karan Singh Chauhan, remains at large as police search for his whereabouts. The accused, identified as Karan Singh Chauhan, remains at large as police search for his whereabouts. (HT Photo)

According to police officials, the incident came to light when Chandigarh police initially registered a Zero FIR and forwarded the matter to Ludhiana, where the survivor resides. The woman told investigators that she was promised marriage by Chauhan, who then took her to a hotel room in Chandigarh and forced her into a physical relationship. Afterwards, the accused allegedly brought her back to Ludhiana only to renege on his commitment to marry her.

Based on her detailed statement, officers at the Focal Point police station have registered an FIR against Karan Singh Chauhan under Section 64 (rape) of the BNS. Investigating officer Rakesh Kumar confirmed that immediate efforts are underway to track down and arrest the accused.