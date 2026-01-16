Ludhiana: Worker killed in factory mishap, labourers protest against mgmt

A worker died after being caught in a machine at a forging factory in the Kanganwal area on Thursday morning. A protest erupted in the area after labourers gathered outside the factory and staged a protest. They accused negligence on the part of the owner of the factory and demanded compensation for the family. Labourers during a protest outside a factory in Kanganwal, Ludhiana, on Thursday. (HT Photo)

A heavy police force was deployed in the area. The deceased has been identified as Ranjit Kumar, 35. He was working as a BCM operator. The incident took place at around 7 am.

Soon after the incident, angry workers gathered outside the factory. At 8 am, they staged a sit-in. Workers and union leaders closed the factory gate and raised slogans. Senior police officers reached the spot and held talks with the protesting workers.

The workers alleged that the factory management didn’t take labour safety seriously. Rajput, president of the Purvanchal Samaj, said deceased Ranjit Kumar was a resident of Siwan district in Bihar. He had been working at the factory for the last 10 years. His family lives in the village, while he was staying alone in Ludhiana. He is survived by three daughters and a son.

A meeting was held between the factory management and worker representatives. The management agreed to provide compensation to the family and accepted other demands raised by them.

After the matter was settled, police inquest proceedings under Section 196 of the BNSS and conducted the post-mortem examination of the deceased. ASI Jinder Singh, incharge police post Kanganwal stated that no FIR was registered as the family struck a compromise with the factory owner.