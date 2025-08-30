Search
Sat, Aug 30, 2025
Ludhiana: Youth poisoned to death, 1 arrested

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Aug 30, 2025 06:18 am IST

A youth from Ferozepur district died after allegedly being poisoned by his friend in Ludhiana on Thursday evening. The deceased, Yadvinder Singh, a resident of Mudki village, was on his way to pay obeisance at Gurdwara Nanaksar when the incident took place.

The accused (centre) in police custody on Friday. (HT Photo)
The accused (centre) in police custody on Friday. (HT Photo)

According to police, Yadvinder was intercepted by his acquaintance Sukhpreet Singh of Dagru village, who offered to take him along on his bike. The two rode towards Chakkar village where Sukhpreet allegedly forced Yadvinder to consume a poisonous substance at a deserted spot.

When Yadvinder’s condition worsened, Sukhpreet rushed him to a local doctor who alerted the village sarpanch and referred the case to a hospital. However, Yadvinder died on the way at around 1:30 am.

On the complaint of the victim’s father Satnam Singh, the Hathur police registered a case against Sukhpreet Singh, Gursimran Singh of Chakkar village and Babban Singh.

Inspector Kulwinder Singh, Hathur SHO, confirmed that the body has been handed over to the family after conducting a postmortem. The cause of death would be ascertained after chemical examination of the viscera of the victim. “Sukhpreet Singh has been arrested. Raids are underway to nab the remaining accused,” he added.

