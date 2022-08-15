Lumpy skin disease: Mohali’s annual animal fair postponed indefinitely

With 1,500 cases of lumpy skin disease (LSD) being reported in Mohali and 12 bovines succumbing to it, the Mohali deputy commissioner on Sunday issued orders postponing the annual animal fair till further notice.

The animal fair could not be held over the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. Deputy commissioner Amit Talwar said, “Cases of LSD are on the rise. A helpline has been issued for cattle owners to seek treatment for their herd. So far, we have vaccinated 1,500 cattle in the district. Milk samples from dairies are also being collected.”

Animal husbandry department joint director and state nodal officer Dr Ram Pal Mittal said, “So far, 1,554 animals have come down with the disease, of which 12 have succumbed. As many as 157 cases were reported on Sunday.”

Symptoms of the disease include fever, discharge from eyes and nose, salivation, blisters on the body, reduced milk production, and difficulty in eating, he said.

Helpline numbers

To seek treatment for their cattle, herders in Kharar, Mohali and Dera Bassi may contact Dr Nitin Gautam (98720-20045); Dr Abdul Majid (98152-54200) and Dr Abhishek Arora (84379-3224), respectively.