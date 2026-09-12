MACT tells insurer to pay ₹47L relief to road mishap victim

A 30-year old chartered accountant (CA), who suffered permanent disability in her left hand after her car was hit by another vehicle in 2022, has been awarded ₹47 lakh along with 9% annual interest by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Chandigarh. The insurer was directed to deposit the compensation in Garg’s bank account within the prescribed period after receiving her account details. (HT File)

Presiding officer Amit Kumar Grover, in an award dated September 3, 2026, held the driver of the offending Mahindra Mobilio responsible for the accident, finding that it was caused by his rash and negligent driving.

According to the order, victim Neha Garg was travelling from Zirakpur to Moga with her husband, mother-in-law and father-in-law on June 8, 2022. At around 7.30 am, while they were on the GT Road within the jurisdiction of Sadar Khanna police station, a Mobilio allegedly rammed their car from behind. The collision caused the car to overturn, leaving Garg with serious injuries, including crush injuries and fractures to her left hand. An FIR was registered against the Mobilio driver under Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life), 338 (causing grievous hurt) and 427 (mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Garg, who was employed as a chartered accountant, claimed that the injuries had impaired her ability to work on a computer and sought compensation of ₹1 crore. To establish her income, she produced her employment records and salary slips, which showed monthly earnings of ₹69,806.

A medical board had certified 40% permanent disability in relation to her left hand. However, the tribunal observed that the disability percentage could not automatically be treated as an equivalent loss of earning capacity. Since Garg continued working for the same employer from home and her salary remained unaffected, her functional disability was assessed at 20%.

For the permanent disability, the tribunal calculated ₹42 lakh as loss of future earning capacity, after taking her income, 50% future prospects and a multiplier of 17 into account. The remaining compensation comprised 1 lakh for loss of earnings during recovery, ₹50,000 for pain and suffering, ₹50,000 towards diet and attendant expenses, 5,000 for transportation and ₹2 lakh towards medical expenses.

The insurance company had contended that the driver did not hold a valid driving licence at the time of the accident. The Tribunal accepted the contention but nevertheless directed the insurer to pay the awarded amount to Garg first and recover it from the driver and vehicle owner.

The insurer was directed to deposit the compensation in Garg’s bank account within the prescribed period after receiving her account details.