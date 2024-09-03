Madhav close to PDP, perhaps brought back for BJP-PDP alliance: Omar

National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah on Monday appeared to agree with the assertions of former J&K governor Satya Pal Malik that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appointed Ram Madhav for J&K’s election campaign to stitch a post-poll alliance with People’s Democratic Party (PDP). National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah on Monday appeared to agree with the assertions of former J&K governor Satya Pal Malik that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appointed Ram Madhav for J&K’s election campaign to stitch a post-poll alliance with People’s Democratic Party (PDP). (ANI File)

Abdullah said that Madhav was not close to any other political party (in J&K) other than PDP, when asked whether Malik’s assertions that Madhav’s J&K appearance was for an alliance with PDP.

“He knows it better because Satya Pal Malik had close ties with the BJP. And what happened in 2019 happened at the hands of Malik. Now, why and for what reason Ram Madhav came here, I can’t say that. Only BJP can answer that but there is no doubt about the fact that if Ram Madhav is close to any political party (in J&K) that is PDP,” he said, while talking to media in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal.

Abdullah said that it was Ram Madhav who was responsible for bringing BJP and PDP on a single platform last time. “He made the alliance (between the two parties in 2014-15) and that is why, perhaps, he has been brought back again,” he said and then added: “Let them get the seats, and then it can be talked about.”

In a video interview to a news portal whose clips went viral on social media in Kashmir, Malik said that RSS leader Madhav was brought back to J&K because BJP was eyeing a big loss in the region in the assembly elections.

“They are thinking of arriving at a compromise with Mehbooba Mufti after the elections and brought Ram Madhav to ascertain with Mehbooba as he was instrumental earlier as well,” he said and then stressed: “Madhav can play a part in the formation of the government after elections”.

Malik was the governor of Jammu and Kashmir from August 2018 to October 2019 during which Jammu and Kashmir’s special status was revoked, region split into two union territories and all political leaders of J&K were jailed.

‘Separatists’ trust in democracy a success for us’

Omar on Monday said that the decision of some separatist leaders joining the assembly poll process and exhibiting their trust in democracy was a success for them as they were vindicated in their stand for electoral politics and against violence.

Abdullah, while talking to the media on Monday, was asked about the decision of a former Hurriyat leader who joined the People’s Democratic Party on Sunday.

“Ideologies keep on changing. Elections are here and they (some Hurriyat leaders) are ready to fight elections. Till now, whenever we faced any elections, they would raise slogans of boycott. Now they are ready to jump into the field for elections, so somehow there is a change in their ideology, and we were proved right,” Abdullah said.

Former separatist leader Syed Salim Geelani, who was once influential in separatist politics, joined mainstream politics and became a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Abdullah said that the party has been maintaining even before the 1990s that the situation will deteriorate here, there will be bloodshed, and graveyards will be filled (due to separatism and militancy).

“(We had said) there won’t be any change. They won’t be able to separate J&K. And not only were we ridiculed for that stand, but our colleagues were targeted. The guns were pointed towards NC. Today we were proved right. We had said that whatever we will achieve, it will be achieved through democratic means,” he said.

He said that the decision by the separatists to show their trust in democracy was a success for them. “It is a good thing whatever party they join. I won’t question their choice of joining any party. If their trust is now in democracy, it is a success for us,” he said.

Asked if the separatist leader’s joining the PDP was proof of secessionist support to the PDP in 2002 elections also, Abdullah said, “If you want to create rift by making me answer this question, I am not answering it”.

Apart from Jamaat-e-Islami-supported candidates, this time many former Hurriyat leaders will contest or have already joined the assembly polls either as an independent or on tickets of some mainstream political parties.

Earlier, Aga Syed Muntazir, son of prominent Hurriyat leader Aga Syed Hassan, also joined mainstream politics and became part of the PDP. He can contest assembly polls from Budgam on the party ticket.