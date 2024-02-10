Madhup Kumar Tiwari is Chandigarh DGP

Madhup Kumar Tiwari, a 1995-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from the AGMUT cadre, has been appointed the new director general of police (DGP) of Chandigarh. Madhup Kumar Tiwari, a 1995-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from the AGMUT cadre, has been appointed the new director general of police (DGP) of Chandigarh. (HT File)

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued the orders on Friday.

The outgoing DGP, Praveer Ranjan, has been relieved from UT. He has been appointed as the additional director general in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Ranjan had joined Chandigarh police in August 2021.Tiwari was formerly special CP (law and order) in Delhi.