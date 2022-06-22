Magisterial probe into Parwanoo cable car incident to be completed within the week
A day after 11 tourists were stuck mid-air in a cable car at Timber Trail in Parwanoo, the state government on Tuesday set a seven-day deadline for the completion of the magisterial probe.
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur had on Monday ordered a magisterial probe to ascertain the reason behind the cable car developing a technical snag. Solan deputy commissioner Kritika Kulhari said, “We have received orders from the government. Solan additional deputy commissioner Zafar Iqbal will conduct the probe. A team of officials will visit the resort to gather information about the incident.”
FIR against resort management
Police have booked the Timber Trail Resort Management under Section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A case was registered on the statement of Anand Goyal, a resident of Vivek Vihar in Delhi, who was among the stranded persons.
Goyal, in his statement to the police, alleged that the incident took place due to negligence of the resort’s management. The 11 tourists, all of whom were from Delhi, were on their way from the Timber Trail Resort (2,000 ft above sea level) to Timber Train Heights and Terrace Resort (5,000 ft above sea level) when their cable car got stick midway. It took around six hours to rescue the stranded persons. Ordinarily, the 2.8km ride over the Kaushalya river, flowing through a deep gorge in the Shivalik range, takes little over 10 minutes.
The cable car had also made headlines in 1992 when 11 passengers, mostly couples, were stuck mid air after a cable broke near the docking station. The operator of the cable car jumped from a height of 1,500 feet and daied after hitting his head on the rock. The Indian Air Force was called in to rescue to the stranded passengers. It had taken three days to evacuate the stranded passengers.
-
Agnipath stir: Nearly 1,000 people arrested in Bihar so far for violence, arson
The Eastern Central Railway (ECR) on Saturday announced regulation of train operations that remained in effect till Monday. According to a statement from the zone, the restrictions will be done away with starting Tuesday due to improvement in law and order in Bihar. “We are drawing the schedule accordingly,” zonal chief public relations officer Virendra Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Watch | Groom rides bulldozer to venue, BJP MLA cites Yogi govt's popularity
Bulldozers have lately become a talking point in Uttar Pradesh with chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led government making good use of them while taking action against properties of rioters and criminals. The chief minister is often referred to as ‘Bulldozer Baba’.
-
Maha MLC polls: Deshmukh, Nawab Malik fail to cast vote after SC refuses bail
Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in connection with a corruption case levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, while Nawab Malik was held in February this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
