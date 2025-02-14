Mahajan Sabha holds blood donation camp in Panchkula

The Mahajan Sabha, Panchkula, organised a blood donation camp at Radha Madhav Temple, Sector 4, on February 11, according to a release issued on Thursday. A volunteer donating blood during a blood camp at Radha Madhav Temple, Sector 4, in Panchkula on February 11. (HT Photo)

Sabha president and advocate Navdeep Mahajan said that a team of doctors from Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, conducted the camp. A total of 32 units of blood was collected, Navdeep Mahajan said.

Naresh Mahajan, PB Gupta, Manu J Singh, Munish Gupta, Jatinder Mahajan, R C Gupta, Kulbhushan Gupta and Y K Mahajan were among the organisers.

Navdeep Mahajan thanked the women volunteers who participated enthusiastically, namely Uma, Sona, Sarita and Neha. The other donors were Ashwani , Anil, Kuldeep, Raghunandan, Varinder, Amit, Sachdev, Manish, Lovepreet, Tarun Singh, Jatinder, Vikram, Jaspal, Manpreet, Ajay, Mohit, Rajesh, Kailash, Lalit, Tushar, Rajpal, Atul, Baljit, Tulsi, Subhash, Parin, Ronit, Pankaj, Subhash, Gyaneah and Devansh.