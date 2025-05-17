Main accused in Sudanese student’s murder, among two arrested: Cops

The Kapurthala police have arrested two main accused wanted in the murder case of a 24-year-old Sudanese student who was stabbed to death outside Lovely Professional University on Thursday morning. Those who are yet to be arrested are Shashank alias Shaggy and Abdul Ahadh. (HT File)

Senior superintendent of police Gaurav Toora said: “As many as eight youths have been nominated in the case, of which six accused have already been arrested.”

SSP Toora said that by combining human intelligence and technical evidence, including CCTV footage, the police identified two additional suspects— Vikas Bawa and Abhay Raj.

“Abhay Raj has been identified as the primary assailant responsible for the fatal stabbing. Swift action led to raids across Punjab and beyond, with critical information shared with Himachal Pradesh Police. Six of the eight suspects were apprehended in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh, and the Bolero car used in their escape was recovered,” he said.

Abhay Raj hails from Mathia Bhopat, Amar Partap is a resident of Siswai Kunwar village, and Vikas Bawa is from Arrah, Bojpur. The trio hail from Bihar. The other arrested accused are Yash Vardhan of Idgah Colony in Kanpur, Mohammad Shoaib of Gurahind Brahmana, Poonch Colony, Jammu and Aditya Garg of Civil Lines, Kalyani Devi, Safipur, UP.

The incident happened around 4 am on Thursday when the deceased, identified as Mohamed Wada, a student of B Pharmacy, along with his friends, were roaming outside the university near the law gate. The deceased was residing at a paying guest accommodation outside the varsity.

His cousin, identified as Ahmed Mohamed Nour, is admitted to a private hospital in Jalandhar.

An FIR has been registered on the complaint of Nour, an MBA student.

In his complaint to the police, Nour stated that as many as six students attacked them with sharp-edged weapons when they tried to stop them from harassing their female friends.

Nour added that they were returning to their PG along with their two Sudanese female students in the wee hours on Thursday when the accused, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, started misbehaving and asking for their female friends’ mobile numbers.

He added the assailants attacked them with sharp-edged weapons when he and the deceased tried to intervene.