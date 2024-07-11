Majithia gets fresh SIT summons in drug case

Two days after getting relief from the Punjab and Haryana high court over summons issued by a special investigation team (SIT) probing a 2021 drug case against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia, the SIT on Wednesday issued a fresh summons and directed the SAD leader to appear before it on July 18 for questioning in connection with the same case. Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia (PTI)

The fresh summons has been issued under Section 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). The SAD leader has been asked to appear at the Patiala police lines.

Earlier, Majithia had challenged the summons issued under Section 91 in the HC. The SIT had on Monday responded in the HC that they had withdrawn the June 7 notice. Consequently, the court had disposed of the plea of Majithia.

Notably, Majithia was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on December 20, 2021. It is worth noting here that it was during Charanjit Singh Channi-led government when the SAD leader was booked.

Reacting to the fresh summons, party’s chief spokesperson Arshdeep Singh Kler on Wednesday said, “Chief minister Bhagwant Mann should head the SIT as it is clear that he (CM) is indulging in political vendetta.”