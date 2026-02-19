Majithia pitches Valtoha’s son for Khemkaran seat

In the Khemkaran assembly segment, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) senior leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia on Thursday recommended giving the 2027 assembly ticket to Gauravdeep Singh Valtoha, son of former MLA Virsa Singh Valtoha. In response, the senior Valtoha stated he still has the strength to contest the election himself. Senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia and party president Sukhbir Singh Badal at a rally in Khemkaran on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Majithia didn’t mince words when he spoke to Valtoha: “Valtoha sahib, I have a recommendation to make. Your knees aren’t what they used to be, so I’m backing Gauravdeep for the candidacy instead. It’s time for Gauravdeep and the younger generation to get their shot. I respect you both, but it’s time for a change.”

Addressing Majithia during his speech, Valtoha asked, “Shall we crush them (ruling party) under our knees? Mine may be worn down, but yours are still strong. Regardless, I will crush them; it’s no great task for me. I am still more than capable of taking on ten of them at once.”

A day after organising a rally in the Qadian segment of Gurdaspur district as part of the ‘Punjab Bachao’ campaign, the SAD organised a rally at the grain market of Amarkot in Khemkaran segment of Tarn Taran district on Wednesday.

While addressing the gathering, party president Sukhbir Singh Badal claimed that if elected, they will stop Punjab’s waters from flowing into Rajasthan.

“We will undo the discrimination done to the state by the Congress which gave away half of our river waters to Rajasthan in contravention of the riparian principle which is clear that river water belongs to the state in which it flows”, he said.

He said SAD would not allow chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to “compromise the interests of the state” by allowing water to be given to Haryana through the SYL canal, alleging that the Centre was in possession of a file listing Mann’s 2,500 acre land purchase in Australia.

“This is the reason why Mann has now softened his stand on this issue and publicly declared that he is open to discussing ways and means to hand over Punjab’s waters to Haryana,” he alleged.