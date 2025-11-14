Make all road test reports public: Ludhiana residents to MC

City residents have demanded that the municipal corporation make public the test reports of all roads recarpeted recently and initiate a vigilance inquiry into the functioning of the roads and bridges branch. They allege that several roads have been recarpeted multiple times within a few years, raising concerns over transparency and misuse of public funds. Locals also cited repeated recarpeting across the city as evidence of poor monitoring. (HT Photo)

The demand comes in the wake of complaints regarding the recently recarpeted Daresi Road, constructed at a cost of ₹82 lakh.

Locals claim that substandard material was used and that the thickness of the blacktop layer falls short of the 30 mm required under tender specifications. They say the road shows uneven surfacing and poor finishing despite significant public expenditure.

Residents Naresh Chand and Manoj Kumar said, “The recarpeting work was completed only a few weeks ago, yet the surface feels rough. The layer thickness is far below what is prescribed in the tender. This raises doubts about the transparency and accountability of the civic authorities.”

They pointed out that no third-party quality check was conducted during or after the work, and the test results were not uploaded on the civic body’s official portal.

“We want the test reports of all recently completed roads to be made public. If proper testing was done, the civic body should not hesitate to share the details,” they added.

“There is a pattern of wastage of public money. Many roads are being relaid again and again, often without any visible damage, which suggests poor supervision and lack of accountability,” said Manoj Kumar.

Shopkeepers have urged the administration to hold the contractor and officials accountable. “Every road should be tested for material quality and layer thickness before the bills are cleared. The testing reports must be uploaded online for public scrutiny. Only then will such irregularities stop,” said Dinesh Kunar.

Experts note that asphalt layers must meet tender norms — at least 30 mm thick with proper rolling and compaction — to ensure durability. Any deviation from these norms can lead to premature wear and tear.

The issue is not limited to Daresi Road. Only two months ago, the cemented road under Damoria Bridge was recarpeted, but potholes and cracks appeared within weeks.

“If freshly laid roads develop potholes so quickly, either the material used is of low quality, or supervision during work is weak. The public deserves to know how their money is being spent. If the civic body is confident about the quality of work, it should have no problem sharing the test results,” said Chand.

Executive engineer Balwinder Singh said, “The road was re-carpeted two days ago, and a few minor issues will be rectified within a day or two.”

When contacted, municipal corporation Commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal said he would look into the matter.