Make libraries relevant in AI-run world: Expert

The third international conference of agricultural libraries and users’ community (ICALUC-2023), organised by Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) in collaboration with the association of agricultural libraries and documentalists (AALDI), concluded at the Pal Auditorium on Saturday. The two-day event was a part of PAU’s diamond jubilee celebrations, and witnessed eminent figures and experts in the field addressing the audience. The third international conference of agricultural libraries and users’ community concluded. (ht file)

Chief guest Bimlesh Mann, assistant director general (EP&HS) ICAR, New Delhi, described ICALUC-2023 as a platform for the assessment of agricultural libraries, laying the foundation for strategies to make libraries more relevant in the AI-enabled world.

Mann highlighted the role of the agricultural education division of ICAR in enhancing the resources of agricultural libraries through e-journals, e-books, e-theses, and other instructional materials. She stressed the importance of libraries as gateways to information, empowering stakeholders in achieving sustainable development.

Prem Singh, university librarian (retired), CCSHAU, Hissar, Haryana, the guest of honour, discussed the impact of the IT revolution on academic libraries. He called for regularly evaluating service standards and improvements to transition into web-based information systems capable of sharing agricultural information and resources.

G Rathinasabapathy, guest of honour and university librarian, TANVASU, Chennai, provided insights into the discussions during the technical sessions, ranging from open access initiatives in agriculture literature to exploring farmer perceptions of agricultural information sources and smartphone addiction among university students.

Rapporteur general Harish Kumar Tripathi, ACTO, ICAR Library, New Delhi, highlighted the critical role of agricultural libraries in advancing sustainable development goals. He emphasised the transformative power of access to agricultural knowledge and commended stakeholders for their commitment to addressing challenges.

During the event, OP Chaudhry, PAU librarian, and president of ICALUC-2023, announced the digitalisation of MS Randhawa’s hand notes to preserve his wisdom for future generations.

