'Make policies that you can implement...': Sidhu's fresh attack on Punjab govt
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday lashed out at the Punjab government helmed by the Aam Aadmi Party's Bhagwant Mann over the law and order situation in the state. “Situation of today is such that people are being beaten up in theatres, shots are being fired on roads... Punjab is a border state, very sensitive... why did the govt make promises of changing people's lives after coming to power,” Sidhu was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
“Make policies that you can implement from the first day itself. Unless you don't fix the supply & rate, lawlessness will spread,” he added.
The fresh attack by Sidhu came after he accused the AAP of unleashing “anarchy” and “jungle raj” in Punjab. “I've never seen such anarchy in Punjab. No one is afraid of law and order. It's jungle raj. Cold-blooded murders are being committed in broad daylight,” he had told ANI.
“There should be no priority other than law and order and peace in the state,” the cricketer-turned-politician, who had earlier praised the Arvind Kejriwal-led party for its landslide victory in Punjab polls, added.
His comments come in the backdrop of a row between Haryana and Punjab over the Union territory of Chandigarh. Punjab Assembly had last week passed a resolution reiterating the state's claim on Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana. Following the passage of the contentious resolution, Haryana leaders demanded the completion of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) Canal for getting the state’s river water share from Punjab besides seeking the transfer of 400 Hindi-speaking villages to the state. Haryana has also recently passed its respective resolution reiterating its claim over Chandigarh.
Meanwhile, Sidhu on Monday asserted that Chandigarh belongs to Punjab and will always remain so. He also predicted that the state’s “next big battle” with Haryana will be over river waters. The former Punjab Congress chief -- who stepped down from the post after Congress suffered a humiliating defeat in the February-march elections-- said that Chandigarh was just an “excuse” and the real target was the river waters of Punjab.
Search on after 6 Bengaluru schools get bomb threat, police say 'mostly a hoax'
Bengaluru police are conducting searches in at least six schools after they received a bomb threat on Friday morning. Additional Commissioner of Police (Bengaluru East) Subramanyeshwara Rao said that six schools -- Delhi Public School, Sulakunte, Gopalan International School, Mahadevapura, New Academy School, Marathahalli, Ebenezer International School, Electronics City, St Vincent Pallotti School, Hennur and Indian Public School, Govindapura – have received the emails.
Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s royal durbar comes alive at the Chandigarh Golf Club
Centuries after Maharaja Ranjit Singh first held his royal durbar in Lahore, the descendants of his noblemen and generals convened at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Wednesday for the release of UK-based writer, historian and filmmaker Bobby Singh Bansal's book, The Chiefs of Punjab: The Lost Glory of the Punjab Aristocracy.
Former PM Deve Gowda: Azaan row will be 'end of BJP in Karnataka'
Amidst a raging row in Karnataka where several outfits have demanded a ban on the use of mosques using loudspeakers to offer Azaan, former prime minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Deve Gowda has said that implementing such a policy would put an end to the rule of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state. Speaking to ANI, Deve Gowda said on Thursday, "This is the end of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka."
Himachal ministers, MLAs to pay tax, five-decade-old practice ends
The Himachal Pradesh cabinet has decided that all ministers and legislators will pay their own income tax, ending the five-decade-old practice of the state exchequer shelling out the amount annually to them. Punjab, Haryana govts still pay tax for ministers, MLAs In neighbouring Punjab and Haryana, however, the state governments continue to pay the income tax for their ministers and MLAs. The police personnel have been protesting against the disparities in the pay band.
Qantas to start flight on Sydney-Bengaluru route
Australian carrier Qantas on Friday announced it will start flights on the Sydney-Benglauru route from September 14 onwards and is finalising a codeshare partnership with Indian carrier IndiGo. Currently, IndiGo has codeshare partnerships with Turkish Airlines, Qatar Airways and American Airlines. The Sydney-Bengaluru flight will operate four times a week from September 14 onwards on a A330 aircraft, a joint statement by both the airlines stated.
