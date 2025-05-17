Making efforts to promote adventure tourism: Sukhu

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday said the state government was making earnest efforts to promote adventure tourism. Participants during the 12th MTB cycle rally at The Ridge in Shimla on Friday. (PTI)

He was addressing the public after flagging off the 12th edition of MTB Himalaya cycle race organised by Himalayan Adventure Sports and Tourism Promotion Association (HASPTA), in collaboration with Himachal Tourism and Cycling Association of HP (CAHP), among others on the Ridge in Shimla.

Officials said this year, 100 cyclists from 28 cities and 20 states will cover a challenging 120 km course.

They said it will pass through Prologue- Heritage Ride, Kufri-Chail, Shimla-Summerhill-Potters hill in Shimla and culminate on May 18. The chief minister said such events go a long way in showcasing the rich tradition, heritage and culture of Himachal to the world.

He said cycling has high significance in today’s world as it promotes good health, greener environment, a non-motorised and non-polluting means of transport, and a recreational adventure fitness and sporting activity. “The government has instructed officials to identify routes in various locations across the state for developing cycling tracks, and some of them will also be constructed in Shimla,” Sukhu said, adding that an ice-skating rink is being constructed in Shimla at a cost of ₹37 crore.

He said the circular road in Shimla is being widened to help address the problem of traffic congestions in the city.

The CM said the state government has set a target to make Himachal a “green energy state” by March 31, 2026.

“In the coming years, Himachal will become a pioneering state in green hydrogen production. A one green hydrogen plant is being set up in Nalagarh in Solan district”, he added.

Sukhu said the state is working towards harnessing green energy and within the next year, only green energy will be used across Himachal.