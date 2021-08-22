Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Malayali community tone down Onam celebrations in Chandigarh and around
Earlier, the Confederation of Keralite Organisations in Tricity used to hold Onam Sadhya where 22 vegetarian dishes were served on a banana leaf in the traditional way. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Malayali community tone down Onam celebrations in Chandigarh and around

In previous years, the Ayyappa Temple in Sector 47 would host big cultural functions, but nothing major was done this year
By Rajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 22, 2021 01:27 AM IST

The 10-day Onam celebrations were a low-key affair this year after the impact of the Covid pandemic and Thiruvonam, which concludes the festival, was also celebrated at home by the Malayali community here in the tricity.

Chairman of the Confederation of Keralite Organisations in Tricity, Benny Thomas, said, “This is the second year that we did not have any public functions for Onam. Earlier, we would hold Onam Sadhya where we would serve over 22 vegetarian dishes on a banana leaf in the traditional way.”

In the previous years, the Ayyappa Temple in Sector 47 would host big cultural functions on Onam, but nothing major was done this year. As per temple secretary Sunil K Nair, a private event will be held on Sunday for the members of the executive body: “Around 50 of us will gather in the temple and have a small event. Previously, over 100 people used to show up.”

Temple president PV Sudhakaran said that a pooja held on Saturday didn’t see much participation. The temple had remained closed in 2020, he added. The president of Ayyappa Society in Mohali, Unnikrishnan, added that due to the pandemic, everyone was in a sombre mood and no celebrations were held.

