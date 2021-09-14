Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Malerkotla man helps Pakistani spy have access to army WhatsApp groups, held
The Pakistani spy managed to get access to two WhatsApp groups of army officials. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The Pakistani spy managed to get access to two WhatsApp groups of army officials. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
chandigarh news

Malerkotla man helps Pakistani spy have access to army WhatsApp groups, held

Police said the accused provided three phone numbers used in WhatsApp groups to the Pakistani spy in lieu of 10,000
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 14, 2021 01:05 AM IST

Ludhiana A factory worker from Malerkotla was arrested by Ludhiana police allegedly for working as a conduit of a Pakistani intelligence operative (PIO), purportedly a woman, and facilitating her access to WhatsApp groups of Indian army.

The woman spy managed to get access to two WhatsApp groups of army officials and she was in contact with seven personnel, whom she had honey-trapped, police said.

The accused has been identified as Jaswinder Singh of Uchi Daud village of Maloud. The accused allegedly gave his three WhatsApp numbers to her for use in lieu of 10,000, which he received through ‘Phone Pe’ mobile app. Also audio messages reveal that she was tasking him to go to Jaipur to collect a compact disc (CD), police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, investigation) Simratpal Singh Dhindsa said they received an input from Air Force intelligence unit in Jodhpur.

“It has come to light that Jaswinder was in touch with the PIO who had introduced herself as Jasleen Brar from Bathinda. She was using WhatsApp numbers activated through one-time passwords (OTPs) provided by Jaswinder to honey-trap army personnel. WhatsApp chats have confirmed that she was in contact with seven defence personnel,” said the DCP.

“The analysis of WhatsApp chats is being done. The PIO managed to get entry into two WhatsApp groups of defence personnel, namely ‘Western CMD mutual posting’ and ‘MES information update’,” Dhindsa said.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Official Secret Act has been registered at Division 6 police station in Ludhiana.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.