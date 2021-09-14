Malerkotla man helps Pakistani spy have access to army WhatsApp groups, held

Ludhiana A factory worker from Malerkotla was arrested by Ludhiana police allegedly for working as a conduit of a Pakistani intelligence operative (PIO), purportedly a woman, and facilitating her access to WhatsApp groups of Indian army.

The woman spy managed to get access to two WhatsApp groups of army officials and she was in contact with seven personnel, whom she had honey-trapped, police said.

The accused has been identified as Jaswinder Singh of Uchi Daud village of Maloud. The accused allegedly gave his three WhatsApp numbers to her for use in lieu of ₹10,000, which he received through ‘Phone Pe’ mobile app. Also audio messages reveal that she was tasking him to go to Jaipur to collect a compact disc (CD), police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, investigation) Simratpal Singh Dhindsa said they received an input from Air Force intelligence unit in Jodhpur.

“It has come to light that Jaswinder was in touch with the PIO who had introduced herself as Jasleen Brar from Bathinda. She was using WhatsApp numbers activated through one-time passwords (OTPs) provided by Jaswinder to honey-trap army personnel. WhatsApp chats have confirmed that she was in contact with seven defence personnel,” said the DCP.

“The analysis of WhatsApp chats is being done. The PIO managed to get entry into two WhatsApp groups of defence personnel, namely ‘Western CMD mutual posting’ and ‘MES information update’,” Dhindsa said.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Official Secret Act has been registered at Division 6 police station in Ludhiana.