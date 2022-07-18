Malerkotla shocker: 12-year-old girl kidnapped, raped; uncle, his two aides booked
A 12-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped by her paternal uncle from Malerkotla and raped by two of his associates. The uncle, who is a resident of Ambala, allegedly also tried to “sell” the girl in Haryana and extort a ransom of ₹3 lakh from her mother.
The medical examination of the girl confirmed rape following which sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were also invoked. One of the men who raped her has been arrested.
The victim’s mother told the police that on July 7, the uncle (name withheld to protect victim’s identity), along with his friends Ganda Singh of Nariangarh village of Ambala, and Prince, a resident of Chandigarh, kidnapped the 12-year-old and took her Ambala.
Police said that the uncle had plans to sell off the girl but as her mother alerted the police after receiving a ransom call, he told the family that he would let her go after he receives the ransom.
“As per the deal, the accused reached Malerkotla with the girl on Saturday to receive the ransom amount. However, the victim and her mother raised the alarm following which the accused fled without taking the money,” said the police.
The girl hails from Ambala but her mother had shifted to Malerkotla after he started threatening to “sell” the minor.
Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Alka Meena said that girl told the police that her uncle had planned to sell her in Haryana and even struck a deal with some men. When she started resisting, the accused allegedly got his aides to rape her.
“We have launched a manhunt for the accused. As a human trafficking angle has also emerged, we are trying to ascertain if there are more people involved,” she said.
The accused have been booked under Sections 365 (kidnapping), 376 (gangrape), 385 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, apart from Section 4 of POSCO Act.
Damdami Taksal chief accuses Sukhbir Badal-led SAD of damaging panth
Hitting out at the Sukhbir Singh Badal-led Shiromani Akali Dal, its former supporter and chief of the Sikh seminary Damdami Taksal and Sant Samaj, Baba Harnam Singh Khalsa accused the party of damaging the panth. Speaking at an event organised by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee to release the election symbol of the Harmeet Singh Kalka-led 'Shiromani Akali Dal-Delhi State', the Damdami Taksal chief also criticised the SAD leadership.
Firing at Assandh hospital: Two sharpshooters arrested after gunfight in Jind
Two sharpshooters, who had fired at a private hospital in Assandh on July 8, were arrested in a village Jind district after a brief gunfight on Saturday night. The accused – Mohit alias Mohita of Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, who is based in Sri Ganganagar of Rajasthan; and Sobhit alias Ramesh of Hathras, Uttar Pradesh – had allegedly fired several rounds at the hospital on the directions of Canada-based gangster, Daler Kotia.
Councillor presses for domicile reservation in Chandigarh
Ward number 12 councillor Saurabh Joshi, in a letter to UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit has demanded 85% reservation policy for those holding a domicile of Chandigarh, in regular/contractual/outsource jobs in the UT administration, municipal corporation and private sector and in admissions at various professional colleges, Panjab University and its affiliated colleges in the city.
Organs of brain-dead patient lend new lease of life to three at PGIMER
The family members of 65-year-old a resident of Solan Himachal Pradesh, Nisha Thakur, donated her organs and lent a new lease of life to a terminally-ill patient suffering from debilitating renal disease and helped restore the sight of two corneal blind patients at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research. Thakur, was admitted to PGIMER on July 11, following a ruptured aneurysm.
Chandigarh’s Bhaumika bags gold at Wushu Championship
Bhaumika of Sri Aurobindo School, Sector 27, bagged a gold medal during the Sub-Junior Wushu Championship held in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. The five-day tournament, featuring 1,300 players from 33 states and UTs, concluded on Thursday. Eleven-year-old Bhaumika won gold in the under 36 kg category of the sanda event. She trains at Spiders Combat Sports Academy at Sri Aurobindo School.
