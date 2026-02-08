Man accused in mishap case kidnapped, beaten up in Hallomajra

A man was allegedly kidnapped by a group of youths from Hallomajra on February 5 in what is suspected to be a case of revenge linked to a past road accident. An FIR had been registered under Sections 281 (rash or negligent driving) and 106 (causing death by rash or negligent acts) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Zirakpur police station in this case. (HT File)

According to the complaint filed by Ajane Vijay Kumar, 41, a resident of Deep Complex, Hallomajra, he and his relative Sushil had gone to Ambala and Pehowa in an Ertiga taxi (PB10G0434) for personal work in the morning. They returned to Hallomajra in the evening, after which Sushil dropped him near Ravidas Temple and drove ahead.

Kumar said that at around 4.30 pm, Sushil stopped the car a short distance ahead when three to four youths riding two motorcycles intercepted him. The assailants allegedly pulled Sushil out of the car, assaulted him and forcibly made him sit on a motorcycle before speeding away.

The complainant said he rushed towards the spot and saw Anil, a resident of Preet Colony, Zirakpur, along with three of his associates, beating up Sushil and abducting him.

Kumar alleged that the kidnapping was carried out as an act of revenge. He stated that Anil’s brother had died in a road accident in November 2025, in which Sushil was named as an accused. An FIR had been registered under Sections 281 (rash or negligent driving) and 106 (causing death by rash or negligent acts) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Zirakpur police station in this case. Holding a grudge, Anil and his friends allegedly committed the crime, the complainant said, and sought strict legal action against them.