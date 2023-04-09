Carpenter who hacked his wife, son arrested from Anandpur Sahib

Three days after a city-based carpenter was booked for allegedly attacking his wife and 17-year-old son with an axe in Kotala village, Samrala, police arrestedthe accused, Harjit Singh, 43, of Kotala village, from Anandpur Sahib on Saturday.

The accused carpenter, a resident of Ludhiana’s Kotala village, in police custody. (HT Photo)

The police also rescued the accused’s 14-year-old son, whom he had taken with him after the attack.

Sharing details about his arrest, the deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Samrala) Waryam Singh multiple teams had been constituted to arrest the accused immediately after the incident. He added that teams arrested the accused from Anandpur Sahib on Saturday.

Police have also recovered the sharp weapon allegedly used in the crime from the accused’s possession.

The investigators said the accused, during questioning, alleged that his wife had developed a sexual relationship with their 17-year-old son. Enraged upon discovering the same, the accused attacked the two with the sharp weapon.

The accused said he began keeping a check on his 38-year-old wife and son Lovepreet after getting suspicious of them being involved in a sexual relationship,

Sharing further details, the DSP said, “During questioning, the accused told police that he had been keeping a tab on his wife and elder son for the five days, as he suspected her of having developed a sexual relationship with her son. On Thursday morning, he assaulted both of them with an intention to kill them, however they survived.”

Notably, police had earlier found out from the accused’s neighbours that he would often beat up his wife in the past and are suspicious about his claims.

Speaking of the same, the DSP said, “The story could be a cover up. Both the victims have undergone multiple surgeries and they are not in condition to explain what actually had happened.”

Police are also looking to record the statement of the 14-year-old son who had been rescued from the accused’s custody at the time of the arrest.

“The 14-year-old is still frightened. We are waiting for him to be fit to record a statement,” the DSP said.

The accused also denied his neighbours’ account alleging that he was a drug addict, but admitted to using tobacco.

The investigators said the accused also admitted to being annoyed with his wife’s sister allegedly interfering in his marriage and could have harmed her and her family members had he not been arrested.

The man had hacked his wife and a 17-year-old son with an axe in Kotala of Samrala on Thursday morning before fleeing with his 14-year-old son after throwing the injured in a field. Neighbours had at the time spotted him escape from the village on a bicycle.

The mother-son duo were taken to a local hospital and later referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) given their critical condition. An attempt to murder had been registered against the accused at Samrala police station.