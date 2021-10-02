Man arrested for forcibly entering Chandigarh air force station

A Manimajra resident, suspected to be under the influence of liquor, was arrested for forcibly trying to enter the 3 BRD air force station, the police said on Friday.

The accused was identified as Harsh Pathak, 30, of Subhash Nagar in Manimajra. On September 30 when he was caught, the accused was in an inebriated state, said the police, adding that the accused works with a private company in IT Park.

Pathak was arrested on the complaint of Group Captain Devinder Singh Saini, who is the station security officer at 3 BRD. In his complaint, Saini told the police that the accused first attempted to forcibly enter the station without any permission from the main gate. When he was stopped, he argued with the personnel on duty and even tried to rough them up, insisting on getting in while repeatedly saying he wanted to see the campus from inside.

When he was turned away, he allegedly entered the campus from the other gate by driving his car at speed, but was stopped by security personnel and handed over to the police.

A case under Sections 353 and 186 of the IPC was registered. The accused was produced before a court on Friday and sent to judicial custody.