Man arrested for raping 16-yr-old at Tarn Taran hotel

Police have arrested a man for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl after forcibly taking her to a hotel in Tarn Taran. The incident took place on November 6, but the case was registered on Monday after the victim girl’s mother lodged her complaint at Patti City police station. Police have arrested a man for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl after forcibly taking her to a hotel in Tarn Taran. (Representational image)

According to the complaint, the victim girl is a student of class 11. The accused and the girl belong to a same village in Tarn Taran district.

The accused has been booked under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The case was registered on the complaint of the girl’s mother. She said, “The accused had been stalking my daughter. I warned him several times, but to no avail. My daughter went to her school at 7 am and returned home around 12:30 pm. When she came home, she told me that the accused had forcibly taken her to a hotel in Tarn Taran where she was raped by him.”

Sub-inspector Rajwant Kaur, who is investigating the case, said the accused was arrested immediately after the complaint.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON