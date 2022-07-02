Man arrested for stabbing 11-year-old boy to death following a quarrel
A 23-year-old man has been arrested for stabbing an 11-year-old boy to death with a sharp-edged knife following a quarrel on Thursday night in the Dhandhari Kalan area. The victim used to help his family by selling boiled eggs from a makeshift shop.
The locals nabbed the accused and handed him over to the police. The Focal Point Police lodged a murder case against the accused, Akshay of Dhandhari Kalan, and arrested him.
The victim’s parents run a grocery store in the house while their children run a stall where they sell eggs. The victim was the youngest among four siblings.
In her complaint to the police, his mother stated that her son was at the eggs stall. They noticed a babble outside the house and rushed there on Thursday night.
They were shocked to see him lying in a pool of blood on the road. “The onlookers had nabbed a man claiming that he has stabbed my son. The accused was holding a blood-soaked knife,” said the victim’s mother.
“We rushed him to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead,” she added.
Sub-inspector Kuldeep Singh, SHO, Focal Point, said that the accused also lives in the same locality, however, he was not known to the victim.
According to the accused, the victim had abused him when he was passing by his stall. This triggered an argument between them.
The onlookers said that Akshay had thrashed the victim and then stabbed him with a knife, which he was carrying with him. Before he could escape from the spot, people nabbed him and handed him over to the police.
The locals claimed that Akshay would often indulge in unnecessary scuffles in the locality. The SHO said a case under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused.
