Man arrested with 300 grams opium by police in Panchkula

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Apr 15, 2025 07:26 AM IST

The Chandimandir police have arrested a person with 300 grams of opium near the Airforce Station in Barwala.

The accused has been identified as Gurwinder Singh of Dappar. (HT File)

The accused has been identified as Gurwinder Singh of Dappar.

According to a complaint filed by Karamjit Singh of the crime branch, a tip-off was received that the accused who was reportedly involved in drug trafficking and was expected to arrive near the Airforce Station in Barwala to supply opium on Monday.

Acting on this information, a crime branch team reached the designated location. Around 1 pm, they observed a young man arriving from the Dera Bassi side towards Barwala. The police intercepted him and upon checking 301.48 gram opium was recovered.

A case under Section 18 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered.

