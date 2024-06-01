Man booked for demanding 1-cr ransom in Karnal

A man was booked for allegedly demanding ₹1 crore ransom from a rice dealer, officials said on Friday. A case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered against the caller at Civil Lines police station. (iStock)

The complainant, Amrik Singh, a resident of Sector 13 told police that on May 11 he received call on WhatsApp and the caller identified himself as Bhanu Rana and claimed to be associated with Lawrence Bishnoi gang and demanded ₹1 crore.

He again called him on May 18 and threatened the complainant again. A case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered against the caller at Civil Lines police station.