 Man booked for demanding ₹1-cr ransom in Karnal - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man booked for demanding 1-cr ransom in Karnal

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Jun 01, 2024 07:24 AM IST

The complainant, Amrik Singh, a resident of Sector 13 told police that on May 11 he received call on WhatsApp and the caller identified himself as Bhanu Rana and claimed to be associated with Lawrence Bishnoi gang and demanded ₹1 crore

A man was booked for allegedly demanding 1 crore ransom from a rice dealer, officials said on Friday.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered against the caller at Civil Lines police station. (iStock)
A case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered against the caller at Civil Lines police station. (iStock)

The complainant, Amrik Singh, a resident of Sector 13 told police that on May 11 he received call on WhatsApp and the caller identified himself as Bhanu Rana and claimed to be associated with Lawrence Bishnoi gang and demanded 1 crore.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

He again called him on May 18 and threatened the complainant again. A case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered against the caller at Civil Lines police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Man booked for demanding 1-cr ransom in Karnal
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On