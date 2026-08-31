Man booked for stalking woman, attacking her cousin in Ludhiana

The Tibba police have registered a case against a Subhash Nagar man and two unidentified persons for allegedly stalking a young woman, assaulting her cousin and later vandalising his car and house. The FIR was registered on Saturday following a complaint by the woman’s woman’s 26-year-old cousin. ASI Tajinder Singh, the investigating officer, said efforts were on to arrest Sahni and identify his two associates. (HT FILE)

The accused has been identified as Rohan Sahni of Subhash Nagar, while his two associates are yet to be identified.

According to the complaint, Sahni had allegedly been stalking the woman for a while. Recently, her cousin confronted him and warned him against troubling her.

The complainant alleged that on August 25, Sahni and two unidentified men surrounded him outside his house and assaulted him. He approached the Subhash Nagar police on August 27 and submitted a complaint against them.

However, while efforts were being made to resolve the matter, Sahni and his associates allegedly returned to his house around midnight on August 28 and damaged his car, broke the main gate and tried to force their way into the house. The complainant further alleged that the trio entered his house and ransacked it and attempted to assault the complainant unless his family intervened and rescued him.

Police have booked Sahni and the two unidentified persons under Sections 78 (stalking), 333 (house-trespass), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 3(5) (common intention) and 324(2) (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

ASI Tajinder Singh, the investigating officer, said efforts were on to arrest Sahni and identify his two associates.