Man crossing road killed in Chandigarh hit-and-run mishap

A 50-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run accident while crossing the road near the Sector 44/45-50/51 traffic lights on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Bahadur Singh, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh and was currently staying in Jagatpura, Chandigarh, as he worked as a plumber in the city.

His nephew Kuldeep Singh, 25, a resident of Khajeri, who also works as a plumber, told the police that he, along with his uncle, was walking home around 8 pm on Wednesday.

While they were crossing the road near Sector 44/45-50/51 traffic lights, a speeding car coming from Sector 43 side hit his uncle, who was walking behind him, and sped away.

Kuldeep informed the police, who rushed an injured Bahadur to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, from where he was referred to PGIMER. But he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

On Kuldeep’s complaint, police registered a case against the unidentified car driver under Sections 304-A, 279 and 337 of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 49 police station. The deceased is survived by his wife and two children.