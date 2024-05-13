Man, daughter riding bike on wrong side killed in crash with truck

A 48-year-old man and his 26-year-old daughter, riding a motorcycle on the wrong side of the road, were killed after a truck rammed into their two-wheeler on the Chandigarh-Ambala highway in Dera Bassi on Sunday afternoon. The victims’ mangled motorcycle that was hit by a truck on the Ambala-Chandigarh highway in Dera Bassi on Sunday. (HT photo)

The deceased were identified as Vijay Kumar and his daughter Vaishali. His wife, Mamta, who was also riding the motorcycle, was also critically injured.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

According to police, the trio, residents of Lalru, was returning home from Gurdwara Nada Sahib in Panchkula around 2 pm. Vijay got on the wrong side of the road below the flyover to access it from the Zirakpur side.

But just as he turned the motorcycle around to access the flyover, a truck coming from Zirakpur side hit it.

Vijay lost balance of the motorcycle due to the impact of the collision, causing him, his wife and daughter to fall. Before they could react, Vijay was run over by the truck’s rear wheels, while the other two suffered grievous injuries.

Police, with the help of passers-by, shifted the injured to the Dera Bassi civil hospital, from where they were referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh. But Vaishali was declared dead.

As there was a political rally just 100 metres from the accident spot, a police team and Sadak Surakhya Force reached the spot within minutes, said police.

With the assistance of a JCB vehicle, police took the deceased’s body out from beneath the truck and transferred it to the mortuary of Dera Bassi civil hospital.

The truck driver, who fled the scene after the accident, was later detained by police. However, police were yet to lodge an FIR till the filing of this report.