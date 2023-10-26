News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Man dies, three injured in house collapse in Jammu’s Poonch

Man dies, three injured in house collapse in Jammu’s Poonch

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Oct 26, 2023

The deceased was identified as Rayaz Hussain Shah (55). His wife Shamim Akhtar (52), and their relatives Irfan Haider and Wazaif Haider were injured in the incident. The injured were later shifted to sub district hospital in Surankote.

A 55-year-old man died and his wife besides two relatives were injured when their mud house collapsed in Gursai Mohri village of Mendhar in Poonch, said officials.

7 bus passengers injured in Doda

Meanwhile, seven passengers were injured when a bus veered off the road and overturned near Pull Doda in Doda district on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred around 8.35 am.

The bus was on its way to Thathri from Doda town when it overturned near Pull Doda.

Soon after the mishap, soldiers of the nearby 10 RR and their QRT rushed to the spot and sent the injured to Doda hospital

A police officer said the passengers had minor injuries.

