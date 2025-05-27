Search Search
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Man ends life in Kharar, 4 booked

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 27, 2025 10:36 AM IST

Police have booked four people after a 40-year-old man allegedly ended his life in Kharar on May 22.

The deceased, originally from Chandigarh, had been living in a rented house with his wife in Kharar, near her parents’ house. He worked at a taxi stand in Sector 32, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

The deceased, originally from Chandigarh, had been living in a rented house with his wife in Kharar, near her parents’ house. He worked at a taxi stand in Sector 32, Chandigarh.

Before his death, the man recorded a video, alleging that four of his in-laws had poisoned him by mixing celphos in his tea.

Based on the video and the family’s statement, the Kharar City Police registered a case under Section 108 (abetment to suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the four accused, including his mother-in-law. No arrests have been made so far.

