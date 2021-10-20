Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Man found dead in Chandigarh’s Maloya was murdered: Police
Man found dead in Chandigarh’s Maloya was murdered: Police

The Chandigarh resident’s body was sent for autopsy, which revealed multiple injuries on the body, including the head and face, indicating he was beaten to death
Chandigarh Police registered a case of murder on the complaint of the victim’s brother. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 04:38 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The 35-year-old man found dead in Maloya on Sunday was murdered and dumped there, police said on Tuesday.

A passer-by had alerted the police after finding the victim, Sunil, a resident of Maloya, dead in a naked state near Rana Nursery in Maloya.

The body was sent for autopsy, which revealed multiple injuries on the body, including the head and face, indicating he was beaten to death. The post-mortem report also indicated that the victim was drunk when he was assaulted.

A case of murder has been registered on the complaint of his brother, Anil Kumar. He said Sunil was an alcoholic and had borrowed money from several people.

Police said Sunil was married and had two children, but was staying separately. Further probe is underway to nab the attackers.

