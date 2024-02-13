Man gets life imprisonment for murdering brother-in-law

A sessions court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for stabbing to death his brother-in-law last year, police said on Tuesday. According to the police, an FIR was registered on January 3 last year at Sector 18 police station on the complaint of Pawan Turi, a native of Hajaribagh in Jharkhand who used to work as a labourer.

District and sessions judge Surya Pratap Singh also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on the accused. In case of non-payment of fine, he will undergo an additional jail term of one year, they added.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

According to the police, an FIR was registered on January 3 last year at Sector 18 police station on the complaint of Pawan Turi, a native of Hajaribagh in Jharkhand who used to work as a labourer.

Turi had said in his complaint that his two brothers Monu Turi and Sonu Turi alias Tatka lived in Sukhrali Enclave, Gurugram. His sister Sunita and brother-in-law Rajiv also lived in the same locality.

“On the evening of January 2 last year, Pawan was resting in the room when Sonu came into the room and said that he had a fight with his brother-in-law Rajiv.

“Then Rajiv came with a knife in his hand and stabbed Sonu in his chest and stomach and ran away. When Sonu fell on the ground, we took him to hospital in an auto where doctors declared him dead”, Turi said in his complaint.

An FIR was registered and Rajiv was arrested. The police filed a charge sheet against him.

“On the basis of concrete evidence and witnesses, district and session judge Surya Pratap Singh on Monday sentenced the accused Rajiv to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹10,000,” an official said.