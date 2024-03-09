Man gets life term for slitting co-worker’s throat

Five years after a labourer slit the throat of a co-worker in Dhakoli on Holi, a local court sentenced the accused to life imprisonment on Friday. The accused was convicted under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The court of additional district and sessions judge Avtar Singh held the accused Ganesh Kumar guilty of murdering his colleague, Manoj. The accused was convicted under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Besides sentencing the accused to life imprisonment, he also slapped a ₹10,000 fine on him.

In his complaint, Shiv Shanker, a contractor, who had hired the accused and the victim, said, “Manoj worked with me at a shuttering house. I last saw Manoj at a Holi party, where he was inebriated. When I returned a few hours later, I saw Manoj was lying in a pool of blood with his throat slit.”

Police probe revealed that Ganesh had murdered Manoj over a monetary dispute. The accused was booked under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC at the Dhakoli police station.