Man given death penalty for killing disabled younger brother

A local court in Haryana’s Fatehabad on Thursday sentenced a man to death for brutally killing his brother with disability over property dispute in 2020. District and sessions judge Deepak Aggarwal convicted Ashok Kumar under sections 302 (murder), 457, 506 (criminal intimidation) and 201 of the Indian penal code. He awarded death penalty to the accused besides imposing a fine of ₹35,000 on him. A local court in Haryana’s Fatehabad on Thursday sentenced a man to death for brutally killing his brother with disability over property dispute in 2020. (HT File)

Aggarwal termed this incident as ‘rare of the rarest’. According to police, the case dates back to June 18, 2020 when the victim’s sister Sushma had lodged a police complaint against her elder brother Ashok Kumar for allegedly killing their younger brother Deepak, who was disabled. She told the police that Deepak was living with their mother in Fatehabad’s Tohana.

“Ashok Kumar was disgruntled after my mother had transferred the plot to Deepak. My elder brother Ashok decapitated Deepak and roamed with the latter’s severed head for one day and later threw it in a canal. We got information from Deepak’s friend that Ashok had killed him. We spotted Deepak’s body in a pool of blood and informed the police,” she added.

According to police, the accused Ashok Kumar had fled with ₹60,000 in cash, two mobile phones and a gold bracelet of Deepak. Later, he informed all the relatives that he had killed his brother, and he had even recorded the audio calls.