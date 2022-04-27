Man kills father with sword in Ferozepur village
A 21-year-old man killed his father, 42, with a sword at a village in Ferozepur on Wednesday. As per information, Gurmukh Singh of Pyareana village, Ferozepur, had some family dispute with his son Gursewak Singh. The duo reportedly indulged in a fight which later turned violent when Gursewak attacked his father with a sword. Gurmukh died on the spot. Charanjit Singh, senior superintendent of police, Ferozepur, said a case under Section 302 of the IPC was registered against the accused and a hunt was on to nab him.
Other short stories
Body of 9-year-old boy recovered from canal, father missing
In four days, 6,031 loudspeakers removed from religious sites in UP
LUCKNOW Around 6,031 loudspeakers were removed from religious places and the volume of other 29,674 was set to permissible limits across Uttar Pradesh over the past four days following a government order, said senior police officials on Wednesday. The home department sought a compliance report by April 30 from all districts and police commissionerates over removal of loudspeakers/reducing their volume as per the directives of the UP Pollution Control Board.
RTI reply delay: PIO told to feed mid-day meal to students as ‘punishment’
The Uttar Pradesh State Information Commission has asked a public information officer to feed mid-day meal to 250 school students in Ghazipur as a “symbolic punishment” for delay in replying to an RTI application. Hearing the RTI application of Bhupendra Kumar Pandey, the commission ordered the 'symbolic punishment' on Monday. While hearing the matter, Information commissioner Ajay Kumar Uprety found that PIO Chandrika Prasad didn't deliberately cause delay in providing the information.
Early morning storm wreaks havoc in Manipur; Several houses damaged
Several houses were damaged by an early morning storm accompanied by rain that swept through the various parts of Northeastern Manipur. The storm accompanied by rain that took place around 2.30am on Wednesday damaged more than a dozen houses at Okoklong in Noney district, according to villagers of Tamenglong district. “Three more houses were also damaged in Rengpang area too,” said a resident of Tamenglong town.
After tweet on 'resignation', Tej Pratap 'shifts' to Rabri Devi's house: Report
When it comes to RJD president Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, there is no end to suspense and theatrics. On Monday, the RJD president's maverick son announced his intention to “resign”. Sources told news agency PTI that the "reunion" has brought more anxieties than a delight to the family.
1 dead, 3 injured in indiscriminate firing by two parties in Bazpur
A man died and three others were seriously injured in an indiscriminate firing between two parties after a dispute arose over a transaction in Bazpur of US Nagar late on Tuesday night, police said. A dispute arose between Tajinder Singh alias Jantu of Khambhar village and Netra Prakash Sharma of Pipalia village of Bazpur in US Nagar over a transaction in connection with the Pal gritstone crusher in Bazpur.
