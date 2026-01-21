Man kills younger brother over drug abuse in Sangrur

A 40-year-old man was accused of killing his younger brother on Monday following a dispute over farming and drug abuse in Buggran village of Sangrur, police said on Tuesday. An FIR has been registered against the elder brother under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (HT Photo for representation)

According to the police, the 32-year-old deceased had a history of criminal cases, including murder and drug offenses under the NDPS Act, assault and was currently out on bail.

The two brothers, originally from Kubbe village in Barnala, were farming about 3.5 acres of land together. According to the police, the elder brother was unhappy with his younger brother’s negligence toward work and other habits including drug use. The elder brother had reportedly tried to advise his younger brother several times, but he wasn’t listening.

The situation turned violent when the elder brother found his younger brother consuming drugs with his friend in their fields. A clash broke out after the elder brother beat the victim’s friend, leading to a fight between the two brothers. During the struggle, the elder brother allegedly attacked his younger brother with a sharp-edged weapon, killing him.

The deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Harvinder Singh Khaira stated that the victim’s friend was injured in the incident and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Faridkot. An FIR has been registered against the elder brother under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). DSP Singh added that the efforts are on to arrest him.