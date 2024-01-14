close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Man, pet dog killed in house fire in Kapurthala

Man, pet dog killed in house fire in Kapurthala

ByPress Trust of India, Kapurthala
Jan 14, 2024 07:22 AM IST

At the time of the incident, the family was sleeping inside the house and their neighbour raised an alarm. The deceased was identified as Beera, while Roshni and her two daughters sustained injuries, they said.

A man and his pet dog were killed in a fire that broke out at his house here, police said on Saturday.

A man and his pet dog were killed in a fire that broke out at his house here, police said on Saturday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
A man and his pet dog were killed in a fire that broke out at his house here, police said on Saturday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Three women of the family were injured in the fire, suspected to have been caused due to a short-circuit, on Friday night, they said.

At the time of the incident, the family was sleeping inside the house and their neighbour raised an alarm. The deceased was identified as Beera, while Roshni and her two daughters sustained injuries, they said.

Beera was Roshni’s son-in-law, police said.

The family’s pet dog also died in the incident.

