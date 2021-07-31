Man, posing as cop, arrested for extorting money from farmers

A man was held for impersonating as a Haryana Police sub-inspector and extorting money from farmers protesting against Centre’s three farm laws at Bahadurgarh near Tikri border.

Police identified the accused as Ravi Kumar of Bahadurgarh. Hisar resident Sovind, a dentist, said he had been providing his services to the farmers for many months. “Three days ago, the accused had come to my camp and demanded ₹1,500 after claiming to be police sub-inspector. We gave him the money. On Friday, he came again and started extorting money from farmers. We called the police,” he added.

A spokesman of Jhajjar police said the accused Ravi is an alcoholic. “We have registered an FIR against him under Section 384 (punishment for extortion) and other relevant sections at Bahadurgarh City police station,” the spokesman said.