Man posing as RAW officer dupes Maloya resident of 11.5 lakh

A Maloya resident alleged being duped of ₹11.50 lakh by a man posing as RAW officer.

In her complaint, the victim said she had come in contact with the accused, Nilutpal Mishra, in October 2019 through a religious group on social media. She said the accused told her that he was a resident of New Delhi and works with RAW. She told the police that they had been talking on the phone since January 2020.

He told her that he was going on a mission to Siachen in February 2020 and called her to tell her that he had been hit by a bullet and needed money for treatment as he forgot his ATM at his house in Delhi. She deposited the money and on various occasions, he kept asking for money. On different occasions, she deposited a huge sum of money to the accused who had assured her of returning the money.

Acting on her complaint, the police lodged a complaint under Sections 419 and 420 of the IPC at the Maloya police station.