Chandigarh: Court rejects bail application of GMSH-16 chemist shop owner

The district court has dismissed the anticipatory bail application filed by Sunil Kumar, who “wrongfully” received extensions of the chemist shop in Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, for 33 years. A case was registered on the vigilance enquiry in October 2022. As per the investigation, five commercial sites in GMSH-16 were leased out to IRCS by administration, which had engaged the shops by appointing private persons as managers on a tender basis. (HT File Photo)

Prosecution argued that Sunil is a clever man who in connivance with health officers caused a loss to state exchequer.

A case was registered on the vigilance enquiry in October 2022. As per the investigation, five commercial sites in GMSH-16 were leased out to IRCS by administration, which had engaged the shops by appointing private persons as managers on a tender basis. The chemist shop number 6 was allotted to Sunil Kumar on lease basis for two years in February 1993.

Public prosecutor JP Singh argued that Sunil Kumar, a private person, in connivance with the health officers, got multiple extensions for 33 years. He got the tender and sublet the shop to ML Sharma at 10% commission.

The allegations are that ML Sharma is running the shop rented to him in 1985 and from 1995 onwards no public notice was issued by health authorities for leasing out the shop which is against rules.

As per the lease deed executed between the allottee Sunil Kumar and DHS whereas after the lapse of two years of lease deed as per terms and conditions of lease deed / finance department orders dated September 1992, the re-auction was required by DHS but it never happened.

Authorities went on extending the lease in his favour from 1995 till date.

Singh argued: “For the last 33 years, no tenders have been floated regarding the premises leading to loss to government exchequer and undue gains to private persons and senior officers. Lesse Sunil Kumar is the direct beneficiary with 10% of current partnership deed, while 45% shared by other partners.”

“Sunil Kumar in connivance with health officials from GMSH led to this scam. We are going to investigate the officers of DHS who served during this time. Strangely, the file of extension is missing, hence, his custodial interrogation is the need of the hour,” JP Singh argued.

After hearing the arguments, the court rejected the bail application.