Man robbed at knifepoint in Panchkula’s Sector 5

A Nepalese national walking home from work was robbed at knifepoint in Panchkula's Sector 5 on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

The victim, Dhan Bahadur, who works as a cook at an eatery in Sector 5, said that he had reached near Vishal Mega Mart when three men came on a motorcycle and stopped next to him. Two of the men got off the bike and told him to hand over his purse. When he refused, one of the men took out a knife and opened attack on him. Bahadur sustained injuries on his hand and leg. The accused then drove off with his purse, which contained about ₹620 and some important documents.

Following this, the victim informed his acquaintance who reached the spot and took him to the Civil Hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula. A case under Section 304 (snatching) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at the Sector 5 police station.