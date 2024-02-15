Man robbed of 18,000 at gunpoint in Panchkula

An Ambala resident was chased, waylaid and robbed at gunpoint of ₹18,000 in cash and his mobile phone near Nada Sahib gurdwara on Tuesday night. Panchkula police have launched a probe to trace and nab the accused. (HT PHOTO)

The robbers, three in number, chased his car for nearly 2 km from Majri Chowk, before intercepting him near the gurdwara, the victim, Kuldeep Singh, told the police.

Singh said he worked with Amit, a resident of Ambala Cantt, who ran a business in Sector 22, Chandigarh.

On Tuesday, he left from Chandigarh for Ambala in Amit’s Skoda car around 9.15 pm.

As he reached Majri Chowk in Panchkula, a Maruti Suzuki Swift car with three occupants started following him, repeatedly flashing the headlights. Nervous, he drove towards Nada Sahib gurdwara, but the car continued to chase him for 2 km, eventually intercepting his car.

A man stepped out of the car walked towards him, hurling abuses, while another man followed him with a pistol. Threatening him at gunpoint, they unlocked the boot of his car and took away his wallet that had ₹18,000 in cash, along with documents. The articles were in the car’s boot since morning, he said.

Before fleeing towards Ramgarh with their third accomplice, the robbers also snatched his mobile phone and car keys, Singh alleged.

He somehow informed Amit after borrowing a passers-by phone, following which he alerted the police.

Acting on his complaint, police registered a case under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Arms Act at the Chandimandir police station. Police have launched a probe to trace and nab the accused.

3 held for robbing auto-rickshaw driver at knifepoint

Chandigarh Police have arrested three men for robbing an auto-rickshaw driver of his wallet and mobile phone at knifepoint on Tuesday.

The victim, Mishri Lal of Sector 45, said he picked up four passengers from Sector 14/15/24/25 lightpoint around 10 pm. When they reached the Rally Ground, one of the passengers held a knife against his neck and snatched his wallet, which contained ₹5,000 in cash and Aadhaar card, and mobile phone. He then fled with the other three passengers.

With the help of CCTV footage, police were later able to arrest three of the accused — Vijay Tusambhal, 26, alias Ganja; Aman Kumar, 19, and Ajay, alias Fandi, 26, all residents of Sector 25. This fourth accomplice is on the run. Officials said all accused were drug addicts.

They were booked under Sections 392 (robbery) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC at the Sector 11 police station. The three arrested accused were sent to judicial custody on Wednesday.

Woman loses gold chain to snatcher in Sector 46

Chandigarh A motorcycle-borne man made off with a pedestrian’s gold chain near the Sector 46 government school on Tuesday. As per police, Priyanka Goel, who lives in the same area, was taking a walk near the school, when the snatcher struck. A case under Section 379-A (snatching) of IPC was registered at the Sector 34 police station.

In another snatching case, two motorcycle-born men fled with a Nepalese national’s mobile phone in Sector 16, Panchkula.

The victim, Rajan, who lives on rent in Sector 4, Panchkula, told police that he worked as a waiter at wedding events. On Sunday night, he was walking back home from Agrawal Bhawan in Sector 16 around 1.40 am. When he reached Pallavi Hotel, Sector 16, two men came from behind on a motorcycle and snatched his mobile phone. A case under Section 379-A of IPC was registered at the Sector 14 police station.