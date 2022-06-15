Man shot dead by neighbour over petty issue in Bathinda
A 34-year-old tailor, Gurpreet Singh, was shot dead by his neighbour in Bathinda’s Rama Mandi town over a dispute over the use of a water camper.
Gurpreet and his next-door shopkeeper Satish Dua had an altercation over placing and using a water camper on Monday.
“Preliminary investigation says both parties settled the dispute. But on Tuesday they again clashed and Satish barged into Gurpreet’s shop with several other people after which Munish allegedly opened fire,” said Talwandi Sabo deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Jasmeet Singh Sahiwal.
He said the accused Munish and his brother Satish are yet to be arrested.
The deceased suffered one bullet in his ribs. Gurpreet’s brother Harpreet also suffered minor injuries caused by the bullet shrapnel, said the DSP.
The victims belonged to Shekhu village near Talwandi Sabo.
The initial probe says the weapon used in the crime was a licenced one. Special teams have been constituted to nab the culprits, the DSP said.
Coop bank employee shot at in Zira
As per information, some unidentified persons barged into the house of Mandeep Singh, an employee of a cooperative bank, opened fire at him, and fled from the scene.
The victim was admitted to the local civil hospital from where he was referred to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot, as his condition is stated to be critical.
Sandeep Singh Mand, DSP, Zira, said the victim apparently had an old dispute with the accused, adding that the investigation is on and a case will be registered on the basis of the statement of the victim.
Murder suspect fires at cops, flees
Identified as Baljit Singh of Mamdot in Ferozepur, the suspect was booked with seven others for a murder in April, said sources.
On Tuesday, police had raided a house at Basti Bhatia Wali to arrest him following a tip-off. As Baljit opened fire, even cops resorted to retaliatory fire, but he managed to escape, said sources.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
-
Thane Police website hacked over Prophet remarks controversy restored
The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group. Following the hacking, a message popped up on the website, allegedly from the hackers in which they demanded an immediate apology to “Muslims all over the world”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics