Man shot dead by uncle over ‘property dispute’ in Poonch

A 32-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by his uncle in a border village in Poonch district, officials said on Saturday. Joginder Singh opened fire from his licensed rifle in a fit of rage, killing the victim on the spot, they said (HT )

Joginder Singh, an ex-serviceman who is currently a member of the village defence guard, had an argument with his nephew Gagandeep Singh over some property issues at their house in Dara Dullian around midnight, the officials said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Joginder Singh opened fire from his licensed rifle in a fit of rage, killing the victim on the spot, they said.

Poonch station house officer inspector Kunal Singh said that the accused has been arrested and police have seized the weapon used in the crime.

A case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused, the SHO added.