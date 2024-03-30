 Man shot dead by uncle over ‘property dispute’ in Poonch - Hindustan Times
Man shot dead by uncle over ‘property dispute’ in Poonch

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Mar 31, 2024 05:08 AM IST

Joginder Singh, an ex-serviceman who is currently a member of the village defence guard, had an argument with his nephew Gagandeep Singh over some property issues at their house in Dara Dullian around midnight, the officials said

A 32-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by his uncle in a border village in Poonch district, officials said on Saturday.

Joginder Singh opened fire from his licensed rifle in a fit of rage, killing the victim on the spot, they said (HT )
Joginder Singh opened fire from his licensed rifle in a fit of rage, killing the victim on the spot, they said (HT )

Joginder Singh opened fire from his licensed rifle in a fit of rage, killing the victim on the spot, they said.

Poonch station house officer inspector Kunal Singh said that the accused has been arrested and police have seized the weapon used in the crime.

A case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused, the SHO added.

Sunday, March 31, 2024
