Police said one of the guests was hit by a bullet in the head and died on the spot, while the woman was rushed to a private hospital in Ludhiana in a critical condition. (Representational photo)
Man shot dead, woman injured after fight with restaurant owner over cold meal

Victims were partying when an argument over food served cold took a violent turn in Ferozepur’s Guru Har Sahai
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON AUG 26, 2021 02:57 PM IST

An argument over food served cold at a party in a restaurant in Punjab’s Ferozepur district turned violent, leaving a guest dead and a woman critically injured on Wednesday night.

Police said Rajesh Kumar, 45, was shot dead and Sunita Rani, 35, suffered a bullet injury in the chest when the owner of Badshah restaurant in Guru Har Sahai town, Happy Binder, and his business partner, Jatinder Kumar, attacked them after an argument.

Police sources said the CCTV footage is being scrutinised to ascertain the sequence of events.

Guru Har Sahai deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Gobinder Singh said Kumar was hit in the head and died on the spot, while the woman was rushed to a private hospital in Ludhiana in a critical condition.

Binder and Jatinder Kumar are yet to be arrested.

“A group of people, including women, were partying at the restaurant when they had an argument with Jatinder, who called up his partner Binder. Binder had strained relations with Kumar and opened fire on the group in a fit of rage,” the DSP said.

A case was registered under Sections 302 (murder), attempt to murder (307), Arms Act and other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

