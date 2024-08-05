Man, son among 3 dead in Bathinda road mishap

Three persons, including a man and his son, died after their vehicle rammed into a stationary truck on the Chandigarh-Bathinda national highway near Rampura Phul on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Himanshu Kumar, his father Satish Kumar and Vikram of Bathinda district. The mishap site near Rampura Phul on the Chandigarh-Bathinda national highway on Sunday. (HT photo)

The accident took place at around 4 pm when the deceased were going towards Bathinda from Barnala. The driver and the person on the co-passenger seat died on the spot while the third victim was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries later.

The police said they have started the investigation and the bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem examination.