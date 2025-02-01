Menu Explore
Man stabs brother-in-law amid altercation in Mohali’s Mullanpur

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Feb 01, 2025 08:46 AM IST

Police have booked a man for stabbing his brother-in-law with a knife amid a heated altercation in Mullanpur.

The SHO said Gurtej told police that they had both met to spend some time together. But during the meeting, they engaged in an argument, which turned ugly. (HT File)
The accused, Satpreet Singh, a resident of Shanku village, was on the run after attempting to kill Gurtej Singh, resident of Hoshiarpur village, said police.

According to Mullanpur station house officer (SHO) inspector Satinder Singh, Gurtej and Satpreet were married to two sisters.

The SHO said Gurtej told police that they had both met to spend some time together. But during the meeting, they engaged in an argument, which turned ugly.

Amid the altercation, Satpreet attempted to stab him using a knife, alleged Gurtej. As he fled to escape the attack, Satinder chased him and stabbed him in the chest, back and arms.

Gurtej was then taken to the hospital where he remains under treatment.

The SHO said Satpreet had been booked under Sections 109, 115 (2), 118 (1) and 126 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Mullanpur police station.

