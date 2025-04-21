Mandi board tightens noose around weighing irregularities in Sangrur

The Punjab mandi board on Sunday tightened the noose around alleged irregularities in weighing at grain markets in Sangrur, said officials, and added that two firms were found to be erring and penalised. The Punjab mandi board on Sunday tightened the noose around alleged irregularities in weighing at grain markets in Sangrur, said officials, and added that two firms were found to be erring and penalised. (HT File)

District mandi officer (DMO) Kuljit Singh said fines of ₹1,000 each were slapped on both firms.

The officials said that two firms, M/s Naresh Kumar & Sons at Sangrur grain market and M/s Atma Ram Raj Kumar at Bhawanigarh mandi, were found stuffing 100 gm of extra grains in a sack.

The irregularities came to light during inspections by mandi board deputy general manager (DGM) Bhajan Kaur and secretary Ramvir.

DMO Singh said a penalty was imposed on M/s Naresh Kumar & Sons for irregularities in 99 sacks. M/s Atma Ram Raj Kumar was fined for irregularities 72 sacks.

According to the data, over 3.55 lakh MT wheat has been procured so far and around 1.9 lakh MT has been lifted.